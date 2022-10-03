Islamabad [Pakistan], October 3 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court on Monday dismissed a contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan after he agreed to apologise for his controversial remarks against a female judge at a rally.

A five-member bench, headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, said it was satisfied by Imran Khan's apology over the remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, Dawn reported.

During the court proceedings, the chief justice noted that prima facie this was a contempt of court case but it was being dismissed due to Imran Khan's conduct. "We have read your affidavit. Is there anything else you would like to add?" Justice Minallah asked Imran Khan.

"We take a lot of care in contempt of court cases," Justice Minallah added.

He said the IHC was "discharging" the notice issued to Imran Khan, effectively ending contempt proceedings against the PTI chief, the report said.

"This is the unanimous decision of the larger bench," Justice Minallah said.

Imran Khan had submitted an affidavit in the IHC, assuring the court he would never do anything in future that would hurt the dignity of any court and the judiciary, especially the lower judiciary, The Express Tribune reported.

"I am ready to apologise if the judges think I had crossed a red line," he had said.

On Sunday, IHC approved the pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan and directed him to appear before the court concerned before October 7 after he filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court through his counsel Babar Awan.

In the plea, Imran Khan said a terrorism case was initially filed against him, however, he added that the charges were later struck down by the high court and the case was transferred.

Earlier, an arrest warrant was issued for the former premier in connection with the case. Imran Khan had made some controversial remarks against Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and other officials at a rally on August 20 in Islamabad.

The PTI chief had criticised the female judge after she had approved an extension in the physical remand of his close aide Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

The PTI chief was booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Sadar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening the female judge. The terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening the judge. (ANI)

