World News | Pak: Lawlessness Grips Karachi as Newlywed Couple Gunned Down in Broad Daylight

Karachi [Pakistan], May 26 (ANI): Highlighting the deep-seated lawlessness and recurring horror of conservative violence in Pakistan, a newlywed couple was brutally gunned down in the metropolis on Monday. The deadly ambush occurred moments after they exited a local courtroom to validate their marriage, Dawn reported.

The victims were returning from their legal proceedings when armed attackers pursuing their vehicle intercepted them. The suspects unleashed a volley of bullets in the Saudabad locality near the RCD playground, according to Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fida Hussain Janwari.

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Prior to the targeted execution, the bride's relatives had approached law enforcement to register a missing person's case. Dawn reported that the woman's family had lodged a complaint at Sachal Police Station over her disappearance.

Defying her family's orthodox pressures, the woman had actively defended her marital choice before judicial authorities. She recorded a statement before the Malir court that she had married of her own free will. The couple had also submitted their Nikahnama in court to prove their union was legal.

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The brazen daylight assault left no room for survival. "The couple suffered critical injuries and died on the spot," the senior police official confirmed regarding the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

A preliminary investigation has laid bare the direct involvement of the woman's immediate household in orchestrating the killings. SSP Janwari added that the suspected assailants had been identified as the woman's relatives, and concerted efforts were underway to arrest them.

The deceased originally belonged to Sindh's Dadu district. They had relocated to the volatile urban sprawl of Karachi, specifically residing in the Sachal Goth neighbourhood, in a desperate bid to build a life together.

The extreme nature of the gun violence was corroborated by the local medical examination. Dawn reported, citing Police Surgeon Sumaiyya Syed, that the couple, the husband aged 26 and the wife aged 20, had sustained multiple gunshot injuries and were brought dead to the hospital.

The incident highlights a deeply entrenched culture of violence against women in Pakistan, where independent marital choices are routinely met with fatal retribution. Earlier this year, a young couple was gunned down over "honour" in Karachi's Sohrab Goth area, where a 30-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife were discovered dead with multiple bullet wounds inside a house in Lasi Goth.

Similarly, in December 2025, a couple who had married with mutual consent were killed by the woman's father in the Machar Colony area of the metropolis in what officials described as a so-called "honour killing", exposing the absolute failure of the state to protect vulnerable citizens from tribal and familial vengeance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)