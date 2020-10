Peshawar, Oct 9 (PTI) A Pakistani lawmaker attempted self-immolation on Friday, alleging the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman, was illegally occupying her land in provincial capital Peshawar.

KPK Assembly member Nighat Yasmeen Aurakzai poured kerosene on herself outside the office of the Provincial Police Chief in Peshawar Cantonment and was about to lighting a match stick when police personnel in the area intervened and stopped her, officials said.

Also Read | US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun to Visit India and Bangladesh from October 12.

The Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker accused Farman and the police of supporting land Maafia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)