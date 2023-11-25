Karachi [Pakistan], November 25 (ANI): In a distressing incident reported from Karachi, a minor girl lost her life after accidentally falling into an uncovered manhole, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police officials confirmed the unfortunate incident, revealing that the victim, a two-year-old named Muskan, met her untimely demise in the Memon Goth area of Karachi.

The incident unfolded in the constituency of Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, adding to the gravity of the situation. Sadly, this tragedy comes just two months after a similar incident in the same area, where a minor boy drowned in a sewer, as reported by ARY News.

The previous incident involved a two-and-a-half-year-old boy slipping into a sewer during a visit to Memon Goth with his father, Abdur Rehman. The grieving father, who lost his only son, shared the heartbreaking details, stating that the family was attending a function when the tragedy occurred.

Karachi's Deputy Mayor, Salman Abdullah Murad, expressed his condolences to Abdur Rehman, promising strict action against the officials responsible for the negligence.

The Deputy Mayor acknowledged the severity of the situation and assured the victim's father that appropriate measures would be taken to address the issue of uncovered manholes, emphasising a commitment to preventing such tragic incidents in the future, ARY News reported.

In August this year, two young siblings--a boy and his sister died after they allegedly fell into an uncovered manhole in the Punjabi city of Liaquatpur, ARY News reported.

According to the news report, the incident happened in Shams Colony of Liaquatpur city area, where Muqaddas (8) and Rehman (10) were playing outside their house and accidentally slipped into a manhole.

Rescue personnel arrived at the scene after receiving information and collected the victims' bodies.

The victim's family said that despite numerous complaints being made to the authorities concerned about the manhole, none of them were taken seriously, according to ARY News. (ANI)

