Karachi [Pakistan], February 8 (ANI): Karachi police arrested more accused in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 7-year-old Madrassa student Sarim in North Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per ARY News, a police team conducted a raid and took several accused into custody, including minors.

Following the arrests, tensions erupted between police and family members of those detained. The police is currently interrogating the suspects to gather more information about the case.

On January 31, police raided the flat of 7-year-old boy Sarim's madrassa teacher in North Karachi. Police reached the residence of Sarim, who was found dead in a water tank after going missing from North Karachi, ARY News reported.

Investigation police along with lady constables searched the rooms of Sarim's relative as well as his madrassah teacher, sources said.

Notably, during an earlier raid, police found some medications and inappropriate videos in the teacher's room, with evidence suggesting that he recorded the videos himself.

The investigation of case was delayed as the forensic lab sought additional time to complete its analysis of the case.

According to the police, multiple samples were collected from Sarim's body, but prolonged exposure to water has compromised the DNA, making it difficult to extract clear results.

"DNA evidence is crucial to identifying the suspect," an official told ARY News.

Forensic analysis of Sarim's clothing is still ongoing, and investigators hope to find viable DNA traces from them. Meanwhile, police have recovered certain items from the residence and mobile phone of the child's tutor, who is under investigation.

The post-mortem report of 7-year-old Sarim, whose body was recovered from a water tank in North Karachi after being missing for 11 days, confirmed sexual abuse and murder, ARY News reported on January 20.

SSP Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) Anil Haider confirmed that Sarim was raped, tortured and murdered after being kidnapped and added that he was murdered "five days ago" (that is, on January 15) and then his body was thrown into the water tank.

The revelation indicated that the child was kept alive somewhere during this period as his body was found 11 days after going missing. (ANI)

