World News | Pak NAB Team Arrives at Shehbaz Sharif's Residence to Arrest Him, Leaves After Waiting for 2 Hours

Lahore [Pakistan], June 2 (ANI): Officials of Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB), who arrived at the residence of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif to arrest him, waited for almost two hours and left after learning that former Punjab chief minister was not present, according to Pakistan media.

The NAB officials and police had gathered outside Shehbaz's residence in Model Town after he had missed another hearing with the anti-graft watchdog in relation to cases involving money laundering and possession of assets beyond known income sources, Dawn reported.

They had reached the former Punjab chief minister's residence in an attempt to arrest him, Geo News had reported.

The NAB team and police officers instead headed to the house of Shehbaz Sharif's brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Jati Umra in search of the PML-N president, according to Geo News.

A heavy contingent of police officers were also deployed to stop the protesting party workers with a barricade.

The PML-N president missed a NAB hearing over a case of assets beyond means earlier today at 11 am.

According to Geo News, a four-member team -- including three women officers and led by NAB Deputy Director Chaudhry Muhammad Asghar -- was at the site.

A PML-N leader said the anti-corruption body was showing "complete political revenge" and the government was doing so to fulfill its political goals.

"Shehbaz Sharif has always honoured the law and answered the NAB's questions. The NAB's actions lay bare the government's intentions," Malik Ahmed Khan said, adding that the anti-graft watchdog had been informed that Shehbaz Sharif and his team wished to respond to everything. (ANI)

