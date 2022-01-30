Kabul [Afghanistan], January 30 (ANI): Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf and his accompanying delegation on Saturday held talks with Taliban officials on a range of issues including politics, trade and the extension of bilateral relations, local media reported.

The delegation met with the Second Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi and acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi.

"The Islamic Emirate held talks over different issues such as politics, trade, the economy, transit and the extension of bilateral relations," Tolo News Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate as saying.

According to Afghan media, the Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, called the negotiations between the Moeed and acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi "constructive."

"Moeed Yusuf called on Afghan acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah (Abdul) Salam Hanafi and discussed strengthening of Pakistan- Afghanistan brotherly relations to promote trade, transit, connectivity," Khan said.

Moeed is the third senior Pakistan official visiting Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate swept into power, Tolo News reported.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis. (ANI)

