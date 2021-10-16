Islamabad [Pakistan], October 16 (ANI): After the Pakistani government announced a massive increase in the prices of petroleum products, the opposition parties condemned the government's move and demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation, the local media reported on Saturday.

The price of petrol has been increased by Pakistani Rs 10.49 per litre, High-Speed Diesel by Rs 12.44 rupees, Kerosene Oil by Rs 10.95 rupees and Light Diesel Oil by Rs 8.84 per litre, Geo News reported citing a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif termed the increase as "utterly shameful" and said that the latest hike, along with the petrol bomb, will push people to the brink of starvation, the Pakistani publication reported.

"No words to describe the extreme cruelty this selected PTI regime has inflicted on people in the form of yet another increase in prices of items of daily use," Geo News quoted Sharif as saying.

Shahbaz Sharif said Imran Khan has no right to remain in office and demanded his resignation.

"PM Imran's resignation could provide some relief to the nation," the PML-N leader said, adding that "mini budgets" are proof of the incumbent government's economic failures.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has brought a "tsunami of inflation" in the country, reacting to the hike in petrol price, Geo News reported.

"The government is actually charging people for its incompetence. During the PPP era, the burden of rising petroleum prices and products in the world market was never shifted to the masses, he said.

"Only PPP's people-friendly government can save the country from the tsunami of inflation," he said.

Bilawal Bhutto said increasing the price of petrol a day after the hike in power tariff proves Imran Khan is an anti-people prime minister, the Pakistani publication reported.

He asked the people to support the PPP to get rid of the government which is pushing Pakistan into the mire of inflation. (ANI)

