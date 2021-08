Islamabad [Pakistan], August 20 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been barring his ministers to speak or issue any statement over the Taliban's recent takeover in Afghanistan, a media report said.

Khan has told some members of his cabinet to keep quiet on Afghanistan as it's a 'sensitive' matter.

Also Read | Rewards for Killings Now Even Being Paid in Bitcoins, EAM S Jaishankar On ISIS.

"Not all the ministers should speak on the subject at any platform, including media. Only the concerned ministers are authorised to make statements on the current situation of Afghanistan," The Frontier Post reported Imran Khan as saying.

Afghan government -- which collapsed on Sunday- had blamed several times Islamabad for interfering in Afghanistan's domestic affairs and supporting the Taliban to create unrest in the country. Afghans across the world also called to sanction Pakistan through staging protests and social media campaigns for their proxy war in Afghanistan.

Also Read | Afghanistan Independence Day 2021: Several Killed After Taliban Fighters Open Fire at Crowd For Waving National Flag at I-Day Rally.

Imran Khan also expressed his happiness that there has been no loss of life of ordinary people following the Taliban takeover saying that now Afghans have to decide their future on their own, The Frontier Post added.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan met with members of the Afghan delegation and said that no other country was as much interested in 'peace' in Afghanistan as Pakistan was. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)