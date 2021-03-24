Karachi [Pakistan], March 24 (ANI): In yet another case of police brutality in Pakistan, the provincial police in Sindh has baton-charged and detained over two dozen teachers for protesting outside the Chief Minister House in Karachi.

More than two dozen teachers sustained injuries on Monday at a sit-in demonstration after teachers demanding the provincial government to regularise their services, The Express Tribune reported.

"Around 15 male and 10 female teachers with bleeding head and nose have been taken away in police mobile," Siddique Dal, one of the protesters said.

The Pakistani daily reported that protesters, who were appointed as government school principals have been demonstrating for the last four years demanding the provincial authorities to regularise them.

"All head teachers have qualified the Institute of Business Administration (IAB) test purely on merit. Initially, they [government] extended two years tenure. Later, they do it on yearly basis," one of the teachers said.

"Instead of making us permanent employees, the government has now advertised to appoint fresh headmasters. We have already served four years in the department and still continue the job," Saleem Ahmed, a teacher said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)