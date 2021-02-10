Islamabad [Pakistan], February 10 (ANI): The Pakistan police on Wednesday fired tear gas at the government employees, who were protesting to demand an increase in their salaries and pensions.

According to a report by Samaa TV, at least 2,000 people had gathered and planned to march towards Parliament House when the police fired tear gas to stop them.

While the federal ministers, including Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, have said their demands will be met.

However, the protesters have reiterated that the government will have to issue a notification confirming the increase in their salaries.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz have backed the government employees protest.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam demanded the government to stop the "merciless torture" of the government employees.

"For God's sake, stop this merciless torture...Do not make the innocent government employees suffer from tear gas, shelling and baton-charging. They are not enemies but poor Pakistanis who are asking for their rights," she added. (ANI)

