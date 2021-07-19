Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases once again in Pakistan, the country has been ranked 30th among the countries having detected the most number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic according to global ranking.

Dawn reported that over 15,000 coronavirus infections have been reported over the past week in Pakistan.

So far, the country has reported almost one million cases (989,275) including 22,781 deaths.

The COVID-19 situation is worsening here in the country with a resurge in cases, the Pakistan Medical Association in a statement noted that the worst of all was the presence of Delta variant in a number of cases and once again requested the masses to follow coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Meanwhile, Smart lockdown has already been imposed in certain areas of Gujranwala district, where teams have been deployed to keep vigilance at entry and exit and points of the neighbourhoods. Till date, 390 Covid patients have died in the district.

Noting that the country is already facing the threat of a fourth wave, PMA Secretary-General Dr Qaisar Sajjad said that the PMA requested public to follow the SOPs, as their negligence could be hazardous for the country.

"Be a responsible citizen and take precautionary measures to keep yourself and others safe from the pandemic," he said.

He also suggested the masses to avoid being misled by myths and rumours pertaining to vaccination, as vaccine was the most protective shield against Covid-19.

On May 24 this year, Pakistan had recorded a 5.21 per cent coronavirus positivity ratio, according to the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) data. Currently, the infection rate stands at 5.52 per cent, reported Geo News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)