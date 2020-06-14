World News | Pak Rejects Rajnath Singh's Remarks About Situation in PoK

Islamabad, Jun 14 (PTI) Pakistan on Sunday rejected Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks about the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and alleged that it was an attempt to divert attention from Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a virtual Jan Samvad rally for Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said on Sunday that when people of PoK will want to be freed of Pakistan's occupation and be part of India, then this will lead to the fulfilment of Parliament's resolution that the region is an integral part of the country.

Also Read | Poland Army 'Accidentally Occupied' Czech Republic Border Region in May Amid Misunderstanding Over COVID-19 Curbs.

"Let's wait for what happens in future. There will be demand from PoK to be freed of Pakistan's occupation and to live with India. When this happens, then Parliament's resolution will also be fulfilled," Singh said.

Parliament has also earlier passed resolution that PoK is part of India.

Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccine Update: China's Sinovac Biotech 90% Successful in Phase I and II Trials, Final Tests in Brazil.

Reacting to Singh's remarks, the Foreign Office said that his statement is "another desperate attempt to divert attention from” Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 and bifurcating it into two Union territories.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)