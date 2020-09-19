Islamabad, Sep 19 (PTI) Pakistan has reported 645 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 305,031, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The Ministry of National Health Services said the nation also reported deaths of seven more patients due to which the toll has surged to 6,415.

The ministry also said 292,044 people have fully recovered from the disease.

“The number of active patients was 6,572,” it said.

Sindh reported 133,362 cases, Punjab 98,272, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 37,270, Islamabad, 16,086, Balochistan 14,138, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,412 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,491 cases.

The authorities so far have conducted 3,126,380 tests, including 35,720 in the last 24 hours.

