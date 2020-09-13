Peshawar, Sep 13 (PTI) At least four terrorists, including a banned outfit's most wanted commander, were killed by Pakistan's security forces in the country's restive northwestern tribal district, the Army said.

Commander Ihsan Santray and the other militants were killed in an operation in South Waziristan's Garyoom area, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

The commander masterminded several terrorist attacks in which Army officers were also killed.

