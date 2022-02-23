Karachi, Feb 23 (PTI) At least 10 terrorists were killed on Wednesday in an operation by the security forces in Pakistan's remote region of southwestern Balochistan province, the Army said in a statement on Wednesday.

Based on information of the presence of terrorist camps and hideouts in the Hoshab area, security forces conducted an operation to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: European Union Sanctions Against Russia Come Into Force.

“Once the troops started cordoning the area, Terrorists tried to flee their hideout and opened indiscriminate fire whereby, a heavy exchange of fire ensued,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The firing resulted in the killing of 10 terrorists, including one of their commanders.

Also Read | Russia Evacuates Embassy in Ukraine As Crisis Escalates.

These terrorists were involved in recent firing and attack on security forces incidents in Turbat and Pasni areas of the province, according to the Army, adding a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered which was planned for use against security forces.

“Operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement said.

Balochistan has witnessed low-level insurgency for years. It is led by Baloch nationalists who accuse the federal government of stealing the mineral wealth of the province, a charge rejected by Islamabad.

Security forces have stepped up operations against banned separatist and militant outfits in the province since ten soldiers were killed in late January after terrorists attacked a security forces' check-post in Balochistan's Kech district.

On February 17 security forces also killed six terrorists in Kech district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)