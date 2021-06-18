Quetta, Jun 18 (PTI) A Pakistani soldier was killed in a terrorist attack close to the Turbat airport in the country's restive Balochistan province.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the attack was carried out by a group of militants with small arms.

The militants attacked some troops near the Turbat airport and in the exchange of fire Naik Aqeel Abbas was killed.

Following the attack, Frontier Corps personnel launched a large-scale operation in the area to hunt the attackers.

This is the third attack by terrorists on security forces in the province since June 11.

Earlier this week, four Frontier Corps soldiers were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion on the Margat-Quetta road in the capital city.

On June 11, a soldier of the Frontier Corps and two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Kharan district.

