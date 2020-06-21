Islamabad, Jun 21 (PTI) Pakistan on Sunday summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri registered a "strong protest over the ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces in Hajipir and Bedori sectors” on June 20, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It claimed that the "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing” killed two persons and injured one.

Chaudhri said the Indian government "must realize that its irresponsible policies and unilateral actions are increasingly imperiling peace and security in the region. India must act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and security," according to the Foreign Office.

The Indian forces along "the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons,” he alleged.

He called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

