World News | Pak Systemic Rot: Karachi University Staff Forced into Month-long Strike over Unpaid Dues

Karachi [Pakistan], June 10 (ANI): The academic framework at Karachi University has suffered a massive blow as prolonged state negligence forced educators and administrative staff into a month-long shutdown, severely disrupting the future of thousands of students.

Exposing the deep-seated financial distress and administrative paralysis plaguing the higher education sector in Pakistan, teachers and non-teaching personnel finally agreed to defer their agitation on Tuesday following written government pledges, according to a report by Dawn. The breakthrough came after the staff staged a major sit-in at the university's Silver Jubilee Gate earlier in the day to protest the chronic withholding of their hard-earned salaries and allowances.

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The escalating crisis, which highlights the structural collapse of public institutions in Pakistan, had dragged on for over a month and manifested in a total boycott of ongoing semester examinations.

Sources revealed that the cash-strapped administration's commitments regarding the workforce's grievances were tabled during a high-stakes meeting convened by Universities and Boards Department Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahoo.

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The emergency session was attended by high-ranking bureaucrats and educational authorities, including Sindh Higher Education Commission Chairperson Tariq Rafi, Universities and Boards Department Secretary Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee Chairman Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, and Sindh HEC Secretary Noman Ahsan.

The aggrieved university staff was represented by Karachi University Teachers' Society (KUTS) President Syed Ghufran Alam, Employees Welfare Association President Zahid Hussain Baloch, and Officers' Welfare Association President Faisal Hashmi.

Insiders noted that the university delegates held a preliminary briefing with the vice chancellor on the same day before heading to the official ministerial deliberations.

Dawn reported that the official minutes released after the contentious negotiations stated: "After a lengthy discussion, it was resolved that a summary will be moved by the Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh, regarding favourable recommendations for ex gratia and housing rental ceiling for the employees of Karachi University."

The official record further noted: "Accordingly, the associations' representatives assured to call off the ongoing strike at the University of Karachi after consultation. The committee already constituted will continue to work."

The necessity of holding a second round of emergency talks between state functionaries and university staff within a single week underscores the volatility of the situation and the government's initial failure to resolve the basic survival needs of its academic workforce.

Confirming the conditional suspension of the strike, the KUTS president stated that all factions, including the administrative personnel, had reluctantly accepted the state's assurances to halt their agitation, Dawn reported.

The KUTS president remarked, "We all appreciate the government's efforts as it has given us assurances in writing. This happened in the presence of top education and university officials, including the minister. Our response also means to show respect to Ashura. Let's see how things develop and promises are delivered," choosing not to disclose the precise details of the negotiated settlement.

The written guarantees were extracted only after a massive wave of public anger boiled over earlier in the day, when a large contingent of educators and non-teaching staff, backed by frustrated students and various allied associations, mounted a fierce demonstration at the university's main gate.

Venting their fury over the state's persistent delaying tactics, the agitators threatened to completely paralyse the city's infrastructure by blocking the main University Road if their legitimate financial rights were denied further.

The systemic failure of the university administration had forced employees to completely abandon semester examination duties since 5 May. The staff had been pushed to the wall over the non-payment of basic dues accumulated from conducting evening sessions, copy-checking, exam supervision, paper-setting, exam vigilance, house ceiling, and leave encashment.

Highlighting absolute mistrust in the institutional machinery, the desperate university employees had additionally demanded a high-level probe into the severe financial bankruptcy gripping the campus, maintaining a rigid stance that the strike would persist until every single demand was practically fulfilled. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)