Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 20 (ANI): Following the recent Dera Ismail Khan and Tank attacks, Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's police chief claimed that the terrorists behind the attack have been traced and their identity would be "disclosed soon," as reported by Dawn.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Akhtar Hayat Khan said on Tuesday that the events in Afghanistan have affected the peace in Pakistan.

After inaugurating the "command and control room" at the City Police Station here, he emphasised that the police were "fully" prepared to counter-terrorism.

"Thousands of our personnel have sacrificed their lives for peace in the province and are continuing to do so," he added.

Moreover, the police chief said that intelligence agencies and police were working together to restore peace in southern districts, Dawn reported.

Adding that the intelligence-based reports have led to the unfolding of 99 per cent of terror bids, the chief said.

Highlighting that the police is extending its reach, Khan said, "We, in order to prevent terrorist attacks in southern districts, are increasing our capacity."

Additionally, he said that the security forces were trying to protect the country's border with Afghanistan, according to Dawn.

Notably, the command and control room oversees the operation of over 700 CCTV cameras installed in small markets and intersections of the district to monitor criminals, according to the officials.

DIG Sulaiman Khan and DPO Nazir Khan were also present at the site, reported Dawn.

Earlier, four people lost their lives in separate incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the police noted.

They said that Amirzada shot his daughter-in-law and Sudher of Sanam Gahri area dead in the limits of the Charsadda police station for having an extramarital affair, Dawn reported.

However, the killer later surrendered to the police, according to the police.

He is being investigated for murder after the registration of a murder case.

In another incident, Amirabad Pul residents Fawad and Asif killed tailor Barkat Shah of the Yousafabad Umarzai area over an old enmity.

Moreover, an armed man attacked a resident in the district over a dispute, leaving him injured, according to Dawn.

According to an opinion piece in Dawn, the three separate incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan that killed at least 25 soldiers and 27 terrorists last week is now seen as the deadliest attack on a security forces' check post.

After a brief hiatus, terrorist activities seem to have resumed in Pakistan, as this attack somehow occurred four days before the ninth anniversary of the Army Public School massacre in Peshawar, which left 144 students and staff members dead.

The surge in attacks prompts the question of what has triggered this resurgence. Over the past several years, incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the southern districts of Tank, DI Khan, Kohat, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Bannu, Karak, and Lakki Marwat, have witnessed a significant increase.

Moreover, according to the province police, 665 terrorist assaults were really carried out in KP between June 18, 2022, and June 18, 2023, Dawn reported. (ANI)

