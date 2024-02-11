Islamabad [Pakistan], February 11 (ANI): Amid the continuing delay in the declaration of the results of the Pakistan general elections, three newly elected Independents of the National Assembly on Saturday announced their decision to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), The Express Tribune reported.

According to the report, Barrister Aqeel, Raja Khurram Nawaz, and Mian Khan Bugti officially announced their decision to join the PML-N, strengthening the party's growing tally of elected members to the National Assembly.

In a video message, Barrister Aqeel expressed gratitude to the constituents of NA-54, Taxila Wah, for their 'unwavering support' while attributing his victory to their hard work and dedication.

Asserting that the seats rightfully belongs to Nawaz Sharif, Aqeel dedicated his success to the PML-N leadership, including Nawaz, his brother Shehbaz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz, affirming his allegiance to the party, The Express Tribune reported.

Similarly, Raja Khurram Nawaz, newly elected MNA from NA-48, Islamabad, extended his heartfelt gratitude to voters and supporters across the constituency. Announcing his decision to join the PML-N, he underlined his commitment to serving the area and contributing to its development as a member of the new government.

Meanwhile, Mian Khan Bugti, the victorious Independent candidate from NA-253 in Sibi Division, Balochistan, also officially joined the PML-N. In a video message, Bugti acknowledged receiving congratulatory messages from Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz while also revealing that he had asked to contest the elections on a PML-N ticket.

The developments served to demonstrate the PML-N's ongoing efforts to expand its political base and consolidate its position within the Upper House of the Parliament, according to the report.

Further, as per the unofficial provisional results reported by Geo News, of the 255 out of 265 seats in the National Assembly, the Independents, mostly backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), were leading on 92 seats, followed by PML-N and PPP at 76 and 54, respectively.

The provisional results released by the Election Commission of Pakistan showed the Independents leading in 91 seats, followed by PML-N and PPP at 71 and 54, respectively.

Earlier, former PM Shehbaz Sharif met with PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, at the residence of Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the late hours of Friday, Dawn reported, citing sources.

Nawaz Sharif, in his Friday remarks, said he had tasked his brother, former PM Shehbaz, to reach out to major parties such as the PPP, MQM-P and others for an alliance.

Significantly, PML-N and the PPP were the two major parties in the ruling coalition government in Pakistan after Imran Khan's ouster as PM in April 2022.

However, the two parties came to be at loggerheads during the electoral campaign.

With the counting is nearing an end, no party has reached a majority and would need to forge a coalition, according to a report. (ANI)

