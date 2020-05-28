World News | Pak to Defend Itself Effectively Against Any Form of Aggression: Qureshi

World. (File Image)

Islamabad, May 28 (PTI) Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that his country will defend itself effectively against any form of aggression.

"We are opposed to a nuclear or conventional arms race in the region,” Qureshi said while addressing a webinar to mark 'Yaum-e-Takbeer' here, organised to celebrate the nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan in 1998.

He said Pakistan demonstrated its commitment to peace and stability by putting forward the proposal for a Strategic Restraint Regime.

"Our desire for peace should not leave anyone in doubt regarding our capability and we will defend ourselves effectively against any form of aggression,” he said.

Army spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar tweeted that Pakistan on 28th May 1998 "successfully established credible minimum nuclear deterrence and restored balance of power in the region.”

Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) organized an event and its leaders highlighted the role of former premier Nawaz Sharif for resisting international pressure to conduct nuclear tests.

“There was pressure but Nawaz Sharif showed true leadership in the difficult times,” former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

Sharif was serving prime minister in 1998 for the second time when the nuclear tests were carried out by Pakistan. He was convicted and sentenced to jail on corruption charges in 2018. He is currently in London to receive medical treatment.

