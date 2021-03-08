Islamabad, Mar 8 (PTI) Pakistan on Monday announced to review relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions to reopen schools and businesses like cinemas and dine-in restaurants, as the country is witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

The decision was taken after a meeting of Minister for Planning Asad Umar with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the key anti-coronavirus body.

Officials said that the NCOC discussed the rising COVID-19 positivity rate, progress in the vaccination campaign as well as the national vaccine strategy.

It also discussed deferring the opening up of cinemas, indoor weddings and dine-in restaurants, which were expected to be allowed to open from March 15.

It also reviewed the decision of Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, who last month announced that schools in major cities would resume routine classes from March 1.

However, the number of COVID-19 cases have increased by around 50 per cent ever since the restrictions were relaxed late last month.

Officials said that a decision about continuing with the relaxation or reversing them would be made soon.

Meanwhile, 1,592 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 592,100. Another 22 patients died during this period, taking the total number of fatalities to 13,227, according to the ministry of National Health Services.

The positivity rate stood 4.63 per cent, higher than 4.5 per cent on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)