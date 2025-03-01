Karachi [Pakistan], March 1 (ANI): An American-made hand grenade was used in the grenade attack on Preedy Police Station, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the Pakistani Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) report on the grenade attack at Preedy Police Station has been released. The report claims that the explosive device used was an American-made hand grenade, as per ARY News.

The report states that the assailants threw the grenade from the main entrance of the police station, and its fragments struck the right-side wall of the building. The explosion resulted in minor injuries to three police personnel, while 15 to 20 grenade fragments were recovered from the crime scene.

Authorities have handed over all collected evidence to the police for further investigation.

Earlier in the day, an FIR of a grenade attack on Karachi's Preedy police station was registered with the state as complainant.

Three police personnel were injured in the grenade attack on the police station in Karachi, police said. The case has been filed under anti-terrorism law, attempt to murder and explosives act of the Pakistani Constitution.

The counter-terrorism and geo-fencing teams visited the police station and inspected the crime scene. The attackers hurled hand grenade while taking cover of a bus parked outside the police station, sources said. "Three policemen were injured, and two vehicles were damaged in the attack".

"An American made hand grenade was used in the attack," bomb disposal officials said. The evidence collected from the crime scene has been handed over to police.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that unidentified people hurled a grenade at the police station, injuring three police personnel, namely Riaz Ahmed, 36, Amir Zafar Iqbal, 34, and Mohammed Arshad, 52. The injured policemen were moved to a hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Raza added that grenade attacks in Karachi's South District were either carried out by the outlawed Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) or Lyari gangs. (ANI)

