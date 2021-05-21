Islamabad [Pakistan], May 21 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari ripped into Imran Khan, saying the country will go bankrupt if the incumbent prime minister completes his five-year tenure.

In a statement on Thursday, the PPP chairman said that the premier had ruined the country's economy even before the coronavirus pandemic, Daily Times reported.

He said the future governments will suffer for decades due to the incumbent regime. Bilawal Bhutto said how that leader can run Pakistan which is not taken seriously by anyone.

Imran Khan's experiment of governing the country on the model of a charitable organization has failed, he added.

The PPP chairman went on to say that Imran Khan has single-handedly inflicted more damage on Pakistan than everybody combined since its independence.

He said Imran Khan and his supporters will run to London after plundering money just like Pervez Musharraf.

Bilawal Bhutto stressed that Imran Khan did not inherit any economic crisis but the 'selected' prime minister created it.

He said the biggest crime that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) committed is of ending the youths' hopes.

Pakistan's economy is in dire condition and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have further affected the economic growth.

Even as Pakistan's foreign debt and liabilities continue to mount, its reliance on foreign commercial loans has been increasing at a rapid pace as the country obtained USD 3.110 billion through this head out of a total of USD 7.2 billion external loan inflows during the first eight months (July-February) period of the current fiscal year.

The World Bank recently set tough conditions for USD 1.5 billion lendings such as an increase in electricity rates, introduction of new power and tax policies, putting the Imran Khan-led government in a tight spot that is already seeking a review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.

According to The News International, the foreign commercial loans of USD 3.11 billion and USD 1 billion from Chinese deposits helped the government to achieve the net transfer of dollar inflows in the current fiscal year. (ANI)

