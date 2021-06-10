Islamabad, Jun 10 (PTI) A woman politician of Pakistan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party abused and slapped a rival lawmaker during a TV talk show after she lost her temper during a heated debate between the two on Thursday.

Firdous Ashiq Awan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Qadir Khan Mandokhel were participating in the 'Kal Tak' talk show on Express News hosted by Javed Chaudhry.

In a viral footage, Awan, who is spokesperson of PTI's provincial government in Punjab, was filmed standing in front of Mandokhel. She hurled abusive words at him before slapping him in the face.

Mandokhel apparently just held back from hitting her in reaction as he pushed her away.

Interestingly, the host allowed the discussion to veer out of control and let the guests come face to face with one of them getting violent.

The clip went viral on social media and netizens criticised Awan as being a habitual offender when it comes to misbehaving with others in public.

But she issued a video statement on Twitter claiming Mandokhel repeatedly harassed her during the talk show and she was compelled to act in self-defense.

"He not only insulted me but also dishonoured my now deceased father...what else could I have done if I had some dignity," she said in a series of tweets.

Awan has a history of getting into verbal duels. Recently, she lashed out at a woman assistant commissioner in Sialkot district while visiting a market to provide items of daily use at cheaper rates.

A medical doctor by profession, she came into politics during the tenure of former president General Pervez Musharraf. She joined the Pakistan Peoples Party when Asif Ali Zardari was the president before switching over to the PTI led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)