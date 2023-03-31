Karachi [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): As many as 11 persons, including three children, died in a stampede that broke out while ration was being distributed at a local factory in Karachi on Friday, reported ARY News.

The incident happened at a local factory near Siemens Chowrangi in Karachi's SITE area. Rescue sources, cited by ARY News, the deceased included three children and mostly women.

Eyewitness quoted by ARY News confirmed that the deaths were caused by a stampede during Zakat distribution at the factory.

According to rescue officials, they also received reports of a fire caused by a petrol leak at the factory. They also discovered water in the narrow streets, which appears to indicate that factory workers attempted to put out the fire.

According to police officials, they were not informed about the zakat or ration distribution by factory employees, but they will make appropriate arrangements.

Rescue teams transported the bodies and injured to the hospital where several are in critical condition.

According to Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Keamari Fida Hussain, the factory administration failed to notify the police and district administration of their ration distribution plan, as per ARY News.

SSP Keamari Fida Hussain said the police arrested the factory manager and seven others in connection with the incident. He informed further that the arrested individuals were members of the factory administration.

He said SP, SITE, Mughees Hashmi has been tasked with conducting an investigation into the incident and that legal action will be taken against those responsible.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori was alerted to the factory stampede and requested a report from Commissioner Karachi. He also directed that the injured be given the best medical care possible, ARY News reported. (ANI)

