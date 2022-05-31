Islamabad [Pakistan], May 31 (ANI): A bus accident near Ghotki district of Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Tuesday morning resulted in the death of five persons and injured over 13 passengers.

The bus was travelling from Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar to the southern port city of Karachi when it turned turtle on a motorway, reported Xinhua.

The motorway police told local media that all the victims were shifted to the local hospitals, adding that 10 injured passengers were in critical condition.

According to the motorway police, most of the injured passengers were from different cities of Sindh and the country's eastern Punjab province, reported Xinhua.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads as well as negligence of road safety measures. (ANI)

