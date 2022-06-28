Islamabad [Pakistan], June 28 (ANI): At least five persons were killed on Tuesday after they inhaled poisonous gas inside a well in Rawalpindi city of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province.

As per local media, a man went inside the well in the Rawat area to clean it but fell unconscious due to the accumulation of poisonous gas. To evacuate the fainted person, seven people immediately went inside the well but they also fell unconscious, told police, reported Xinhua.

After receiving the information, police and rescue workers rushed to the site and started a rescue operation, said the reports.

Five people died due to suffocation while three people were rescued alive and were shifted to a hospital, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

