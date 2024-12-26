Islamabad [Pakistan], December 26 (ANI): Military courts in Pakistan have sentenced 60 more civilians to prison for their alleged involvement in violent attacks on military sites during the nationwide riots on May 9, 2023, the Express Tribune reported, citing an announcement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

According to the Express Tribune, this follows a previous announcement from the ISPR that 25 individuals had been convicted for their roles in the same incidents. Among the 60 people sentenced was Hassan Niazi, the nephew of former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. Niazi received a 10-year prison sentence.

The convictions relate to alleged attacks on significant military and government facilities, such as the Corps Commander House in Lahore, the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the ISI office in Faisalabad, and Bannu Cantt, among others.

According to the ISPR statement, the Field General Court Martial issued the sentences after "reviewing all evidence" and ensuring that legal rights were upheld throughout the process and further emphasised that all convicted individuals have the legal right to appeal.

"Sequel to the announcement of the May 9 punishments in light of the Supreme Court's decision, the Field General Court Martial has promulgated the punishments to the following remaining 60 culprits after examining all evidence, ensuring the provision of all legal rights to the convicts, completion of due process, and the appropriate legal proceedings," the statement read as quoted by the Express Tribune.

Additionally, the military's media wing reported that proceedings against nine more individuals involved in the May 9 riots had been completed.

"The nation, government, and armed forces remain resolute in their commitment to ensuring justice and upholding the inviolable authority of the state," the ISPR stated.

Meanwhile, the US and the UK had raised concerns over the conviction of civilians by military courts in Pakistan, following similar statements from the European Union (EU).

The US State Department expressed deep concern over the use of military tribunals for sentencing civilians, criticising the lack of judicial independence, transparency, and due process. The US called on Pakistani authorities to respect the right to a fair trial as guaranteed by Pakistan's Constitution.

"These military courts lack judicial independence, transparency, and due process guarantees," the US said as quoted by the Express Tribune. "The US continues to call on Pakistani authorities to respect the right to a fair trial and due process, as enshrined in Pakistan's Constitution," the statement added.

Similarly, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCO) stated that military trials of civilians lacked transparency and independent oversight, which undermines the right to a fair trial.

"We call on the Government of Pakistan to uphold its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights," read the FCO statement, as quoted by the Express Tribune.

Earlier, the EU also expressed concerns over the military court's conviction of civilians, emphasising that the verdicts were inconsistent with Pakistan's commitments to ensuring a fair and public trial. The EU's statement also noted that Pakistan's obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights are part of its commitment to the GSP+ trade program, which requires the implementation of core international conventions.

"The European Union notes with concern the sentencing of twenty-five civilians by a military court on 21 December in Pakistan," read a statement issued by the European External Action Service (EEAS) in Brussels.

"These verdicts are seen as inconsistent with the obligations that Pakistan has undertaken under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR)," the statement added.

In response, Pakistan's Foreign Office clarified that the military court verdicts were issued in accordance with a law passed by Parliament and in alignment with the Supreme Court of Pakistan's ruling. The spokesperson emphasised that Pakistan is fully committed to meeting its international human rights obligations. (ANI)

