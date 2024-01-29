Islamabad [Pakistan], January 29 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released complete polling schemes for the upcoming February 8 general elections as per which a total of 90,675 polling stations would be established across the country, ARY News reported.

Data released by the ECP shows that 25,320 polling stations are designated for men while 23,952 are for women. The ECP said that 41,403 joint polling stations would also be established for both men and women.

The electoral body said that the number of polling stations i.e., 50,944 are to be established in Punjab while Sindh will have 19,006 polling stations, according to ARY News.

Similarly, 15,697 polling stations would be established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 5,028 in Balochistan.

The ECP earlier on Saturday said that it has "successfully" conducted a mock exercise of the Election Management System (EMS) on an experimental basis, yielding useful and encouraging results.

ECP spokesperson in a statement pointed out that presiding officers, on the whole, managed to deliver results satisfactorily.

However, connectivity challenges at certain points during the exercise caused minor issues in transmitting results to some presiding officers. "These challenges are being promptly addressed," the spokesperson added, as per ARY News. (ANI)

