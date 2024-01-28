Islamabad [Pakistan], January 28 (ANI): In a fresh turn in the long-going tussle between two mainstream political parties, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari accepted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif's challenge for a debate against three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.

A heated war of words between the two key allies in the former Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government escalated further as the country braces for the upcoming elections, scheduled to be held on February 8.

Earlier, Bilawal had dared PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to debate anywhere before February 8 to provide voters with crucial insights into their plans.

"I invite the PM candidate of @pmln_org, @NawazSharif MNS, to engage in a debate with me anytime, anywhere before Feb 8. Globally, Presidential and Prime Ministerial candidates participate in televised debates, providing voters with crucial insights into their plans. This transparency is vital for an informed electorate ahead of the voting process," Bilawal posted on X.

Taking a dig at former Pakistan foreign minister, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said that it should have been better if the party supremo was invited to inspect Sindh instead of the 'dare'.

Addressing a public rally in Rawalpindi, Shehbaz Sharif, without naming Bilawal, said, "A political leader and my friend said he wanted to have a debate with Nawaz Sharif."

Meanwhile, the PPP chairman took Shehbaz's 'dare' and proposed three different locations in Sindh for the debate duel.

In a swift response, Bilawal took to his X handle and responded to the PML-N stalwart's taunt, saying, "I am ready for debate and [as well as] inspection."

The PPP chairman invited the PML-N supremo to a debate and suggested three locations: Karachi, Gambat Tehsil of Khairpur District and Tharparkar, Geo News reported.

The debate could also be held outside the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi, Bilawal said, adding that the healthcare facility provided treatment to over 84,000 Punjab patients last year, which is proof that such facilities are not available in the Punjab hospitals, as reported by Geo News.

Bilawal further asked Shehbaz not to "run away" and confirm a date and location for the debate dual between him and the three-time former prime minister. (ANI)

