World News | Pakistan Accused of Silencing Journalist as Rights Activists Condemn Detention in PoGB

Washington DC [US], May 30 (ANI): President of the Institute for Gilgit-Baltistan Studies, Senge Sering, has strongly condemned the continued detention of journalist Adnan Rawat, accusing Pakistani authorities of using imprisonment and torture to silence dissent in the region.

Senge Sering alleged that Rawat was transferred to jail after enduring 58 days of physical and psychological abuse while in custody. According to Sering, authorities have failed to present credible evidence against the journalist, raising concerns that the detention is aimed solely at increasing pressure on him.

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Sering described Rawat as a journalist who used modern technology and digital platforms to draw international attention to alleged human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB). He argued that Rawat's reporting exposed what he characterised as systemic oppression by the Pakistani state and that his arrest was punishment for attempting to inform the outside world about conditions in the region.

The activist further accused Pakistan of exploiting the land and natural resources of PoGB while denying residents fundamental political and constitutional rights. Rejecting official narratives that justify state policies in the name of national security or religion, Sering claimed that the treatment of the region is driven by political and economic interests rather than concern for the welfare of its people.

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Describing PoGB as "one of the world's largest colonies" and an "open prison," Sering alleged that authorities routinely suppress information about conditions in the region and restrict voices critical of the government.

Sering said growing numbers of residents, particularly young people, are determined to communicate their grievances to the international community despite risks of repression. He asserted that Rawat's struggle represents the aspirations of many people in PoGB who seek greater freedoms and recognition of their rights.

Calling for international intervention, Sering urged organisations, including the United Nations and Amnesty International, to raise their voices over Rawat's detention. (ANI)

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