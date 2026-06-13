World News | Pakistan Accused of Silencing PoJK Unrest Coverage as Journalist Sohraab Barkat Faces Detention

New York [US] June 13 (ANI): Pakistan has come under criticism over press freedom after the arrest of journalist Sohrab Barkat, whose reporting on unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) led to his detention under controversial cybercrime laws. Barkat was arrested at his Islamabad residence on June 5 after publishing reports on his YouTube channel concerning recent protests in the region, as reported by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

According to CPJ, following the arrest, authorities confiscated his mobile phone and car keys before the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) registered a First Information Report (FIR) against him on June 6. The FIR alleges that Barkat violated provisions of Pakistan's Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), which criminalises the dissemination of information deemed "fake" or "false" and carries a prison sentence of up to three years. The case specifically references a June 5 video in which Barkat discussed the political situation in PoJK. Authorities accused him of promoting the narrative of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a grassroots protest movement that has recently come under state scrutiny. A local court subsequently remanded the journalist into custody for three days.

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CPJ's Afghanistan-Pakistan Representative Waliullah Rahmani urged authorities to release the journalist immediately, return his seized belongings, and end the use of broad allegations related to misinformation and security laws against media professionals. The arrest comes amid heightened tensions in PoJK. Authorities recently outlawed JAAC under anti-terrorism legislation after the group organised demonstrations against legislative seats reserved for refugees who migrated from India decades ago, as highlighted by CPJ.

The protests triggered widespread unrest, resulting in a security crackdown that reportedly left at least 15 people dead, led to numerous arrests, and caused internet disruptions across the region. Barkat had previously spent nearly 100 days in detention between November 2025 and March 2026 without formal charges, as reported by CPJ. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)