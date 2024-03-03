Islamabad [Pakistan], March 3 (ANI): Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari as a joint candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) chief Mahmood Achakzai as a candidate of the Sunni Ittehad Council have submitted their nomination papers for presidential elections set to be held in Pakistan on March 9, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

The two leaders submitted nomination papers to the Islamabad High Court. Zardari submitted two nomination papers - one in Islamabad and the second in Karachi, according to The News International report.

Pakistan Senator Farooq H Naek submitted the nomination papers to the Islamabad High Court, with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as proposer and Senator Farooq H Naek as seconder. Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq received the nomination papers.

In Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Members of Pakistan National Assembly - Faryal Talpur, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Inaam Memon and others, submitted the nomination papers of Zardari to Sindh High Court Chief Justice Aqeel Abbassim who is the presiding officer for the presidential election. Murad Ali Shah proposed and Nasir Hussain Shah seconded the nomination papers.

Sunni Ittehad Council legislator Latif Khosa submitted the nomination papers of Mehmood Khan Achakzaito the Islamabad High Court. SIC legislators Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Muhammad Khan and others accompanied Khosa while submitting the nomination papers, The News International report.

Three Pakistani citizens - Asghar Ali Mubarak, Abdul Qadoos and Waheed Ahmed Kamal submitted nomination papers for president's position as independent candidates. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on Monday.

Notably, the electoral college comprising members of the Senate, the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies elect Pakistan's President. The voting for presidential election is held through a secret ballot, The News International reported.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Aimal Wali Khan held a meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari at the Zardari House on Saturday.

After the meeting, the PPP in a statement said that ANP has announced support for Zardari in the presidential elections. (ANI)

