Islamabad [Pakistan], July 22 (ANI): At least 282 people including 160 women and children were killed in separate rain-related incidents in Pakistan over the past four weeks, as the heavy rainfall lashed the country, media reported citing the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Besides, at least 211 others are among the injured, the NDMA said. A total of 57 people were killed in the east Punjab province, 56 in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and 14 people in other parts of the country, it added.

The heavy downpour has caused several houses and villages to be submerged, standing crops and infrastructure was damaged and many remote areas were cut off from the rest of the population due to destroyed roads, Xinhua reported.

Over 5,500 houses several bridges and shops across the country were partially or fully damaged, the NDMA said.

Most of the damages and casualties were reported from the country's southwestern Balochistan province, where 88 people died and 62 others sustained injuries due to monsoon rains that triggered flash floods, followed by the southern Sindh province, which has reported 67 deaths.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted more heavy rains in various districts of the province from Friday to Tuesday, advising all concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.

Due to heavy rainfalls across Pakistan, several incidents of people getting electrocuted have come to light, Xinhua reported.

Rainwater has accumulated on the main roads and streets and has caused a disruption in the flow of traffic, and the accumulated water has caused several vehicles and motorcycles to break down on the streets.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted more rains in the coming days, saying the monsoon spell would remain active during the ongoing week.

The weather office has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert as heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding and waterlogging in several cities across the country, and may trigger landslides in northern areas of Pakistan. (ANI)

