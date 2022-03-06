Islamabad [Pakistan], March 6 (ANI): Audit of 2020-21 fiscal year has revealed various irregularities in the financial affairs of the Press Information Department (PID), a key wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Pakistan, local media reported.

Pointing out loopholes in the financial affairs of the PID, the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has disclosed various irregularities during the 2020-21 fiscal year, reported the Dawn newspaper.

The audit has found that the management of PID incurred an expenditure of Pakistan Rs 13.72 million on payment of rent for residential buildings of 13 employees.

Notably, the rent was paid to employees based on unregistered special power of attorney from a sub-registrar.

However, according to a memorandum of the Ministry of Housing and Works, all payments must be made through crossed cheques, which would then be forwarded to the bank's manager for depositing in the homeowner's account, reported the media outlet.

The payment of rent other than the homeowners without having a legal authority was not regular, the publication quoted the AGP, who has advised the PID to address this irregularity.

Further, the audit revealed that the PID has violated the federal government's treasury rules while making a payment of Pakistani Rs 7.7 million to vendors. The payment was made in the name of an officer instead of issuing cheques in the name of vendors.

However, all third-party payments as per rules should be made through cheques drawn in the name of the recipients, the publication reported.

Notably, the audit for the fiscal year 2019-20 also found various irregularities in the financial affairs of PID. The department had then been accused of irregular payments, unauthorised hiring of private vehicles and unlawful appointments in various positions, according to Dawn. (ANI)

