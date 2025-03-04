Islamabad [Pakistan], March 4 (ANI): Aurat March Islamabad, the organisation behind the annual Women's Day rally in the capital, has requested Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to direct the Islamabad administration to grant them a Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) for their planned march on March 8, International Women's Day, Dawn reported.

As reported by Dawn, the organisers stated in an open letter on Instagram that despite six years of trying, their requests for an NOC had been denied, often leading to violence from religious groups, police, and local authorities.

The organisers emphasised that International Women's Day is a critical platform for advocating gender equality, women's rights, and the fight against patriarchal oppression. They urged the prime minister to uphold women's rights to gather and protest without obstruction

In a similar context, the Lahore branch of Aurat March recently filed a contempt of court case against the Lahore Deputy Commissioner for denying permission for their demonstration. As reported by Dawn, the Lahore High Court later confirmed that the march would go ahead with police security on February 12 after the local authorities granted approval.

The Aurat March is an annual event organised by women and marginalised gender groups in Pakistan to raise awareness about issues such as gender inequality, violence against women, and human rights. Held every year on International Women's Day (March 8th), the march began in 2018 in Karachi and has since spread to other cities across the country.

The participants, mainly women, transgender people, and non-binary people, carry placards, banners, and posters highlighting various social issues, including domestic violence, harassment, and the lack of access to education for girls.

Since its inception, the Aurat March in Pakistan has sparked significant controversy. One major point of contention has been the slogans and placards used during the march, some of which challenge deeply rooted societal and religious norms.

Another point of controversy is the inclusion of transgender rights in the march. Some individuals and groups have expressed discomfort with the visibility of trans issues, citing cultural and religious reservations. Moreover, detractors from political or religious factions have often accused the Aurat March organisers of focusing on issues that they believe are not reflective of the real struggles of women in Pakistan, such as poverty, education, or healthcare. (ANI)

