Islamabad [Pakistan], December 19 (ANI): Aimed at covering up the deplorable condition of Hindu sacred places in the country, Pakistan authorities have speeded up refilling of the empty pond at the ancient Katas Raj Temple, which is hosting religious ceremonies that attracts international visitors, including from India.

The sacred pond in the Katas Raj, a complex of several temples situated in the Chakwal district of Punjab province and considered one of the holiest places for the Hindu community in Pakistan, had dried up due to industrialization and the ongoing project of 'Best Way Cement Factory'.

The pond has been in a pathetic condition and lies filled with garbage and waste material. There have been no considerable efforts made by cultural heritage and concerned district management.

Supreme Court of Pakistan had earlier directed 'Best Way Cement Factory' to make arrangements for the recovery of water in the pond. The concerned local administration was also directed to make appropriate arrangements for the storage and cleaning of pond water.

Best Way Cement factory responsible for the storage of pond water through turbine was needed to run turbine at least months ago. The turbine installed by the factory has been found in a miserable condition.

The concerned administration tried to speed up the refill of the empty pond using turbines and started cleaning the pond just a few days ago. The pond however is still not filled at the appropriate level.

Meanwhile, Indian pilgrims/Hindu Jatha to Katas Raj Temples arrived on Saturday comprising of 87 Indian national Hindu pilgrims led by Rakesh Kumar in Tehsil Choa Saiden Shah, District Chakwal in two buses and three cars.

The Pakistan High Commission on Tuesday had issued visas to 112 Indian Hindu pilgrims for visiting Katas Raj temples. According to the Pakistan High Commission, the group will be visiting the renowned temple compound, also known as Qila Katas between December 17 to 23.

The Katas Raj temples form a complex surrounding a pond named Katas -- which is regarded as sacred by the devotees.

The visit is covered under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974.A large number of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals every year. (ANI)

