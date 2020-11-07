Washington [US], November 7 (ANI): Pakistan authorities in the country are using regressive anti-terrorism, cybercrime, and sedition laws to curb voices of dissent instead of taking actions to end terrorism in the country, said human rights activist Gulalai Ismail.

"Gulalai Ismail said that the state authorities instead of curbing terrorism are using regressive anti-terrorism, cybercrime and sedition laws to curb voices of dissent in Pakistan," a statement by Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) quoted Ismail as saying.

Also Read | What if No Candidate Wins US Presidential Election? Here’s What Will Happen If Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden Fail to Get Majority of Electoral Votes.

The PTM organized an official launch event in the National Press Club recently. The event was attended by more than 50 participants including Pashtun, Baloch, and Sindhi diaspora in Washington, according to the statement issued last Saturday.

The founders and Central Leaders of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement including Manzoor Ahmed Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar and Abdullah Nangyal address the event virtually.

Also Read | Delhi Air Quality | Smog Shrouds Parts of National Capital: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 7, 2020.

Speaking during the event, PTM leader Mohsin Dawar said that the Taliban have marked their return in the Pashtun belt, they are regrouping and attacking the locals.

"PTM is an anti-war movement, we are demanding a truth commission to investigate the war on the Pashtun Land, to pin responsibility on those responsible for the bloodshed, enforced disappearances and landmines cultivated during this war. The Taliban have marked their return in the Pashtun belt, they are regrouping and attacking the locals. We demand peace for our land" said Mohsin Dawar while addressing the forum.

Abdullah Nangyal, a PTM forefront Leader said: "The peace of in Afghanistan and Pakhtunkhwa-Pakistan is inextricably linked to each other. There can not be peace in Pakhtunkhwa without peace in Afghanistan."

The PTM is a civil rights movement that emerged in Pakistan in response to State-enforced terrorism and human rights abuses of Pakistan's army and intelligence agencies in the Pashtun Belt of Pakistan including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killing, and landmines.

The PTM is a non-violent movement that demands the formation of a 'truth and reconciliation commission' to investigate the war crimes committed against Pashtuns in the past two decades (after 9/11). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)