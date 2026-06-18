World News | Pakistan: Autopsy Report Reveals Australian Minor Girl Shot Five Times

Lahore [Pakistan], June 18 (ANI): The autopsy report of a nine-year old Australian girl who was caught in crossfire and killed in Pakistan while travelling with her family, revealed that she was shot at least five times, likely by an automatic weapon, as reported by Dawn.

The Pakistani daily noted that the autopsy was conducted on June 11 following the minor's death. Citing a senior doctor from the District Headquarters Hospital, Dawn reported that all five bullets pierced through her body, leaving a total of ten entry and exit wounds. The doctor added that the bullets were likely fired from an automatic weapon.

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The incident has sparked outrage in Pakistan, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also urged a transparent probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, a lawyer approached the Lahore High Court on Wednesday, seeking a transparent investigation into the death of the nine-year-old Hania Ahmed.

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According to Dawn, Advocate Azhar Siddique filed a civil miscellaneous application in a pending writ petition against the alleged killings of citizens by the CCD. The petitioner requested the court to direct that representatives of the affected family or their counsel be included in the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to probe the matter.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry took up the application and announced to hear it along with the main writ petition.

Separately, the Civil Society Network has asked the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) to take suo motu notice of the extra-judicial killing of the nine-year-old.

The death of a nine-year-old Australian girl during a police operation in Pakistan's Chakwal district has drawn significant international attention, with major Australian media outlets extensively covering the incident, Dawn reported. According to the report, senior officials of Punjab's Crime Control Department (CCD) have acknowledged that the actions of the officer involved represented a serious violation of established procedures governing the use of force.

The report said that the tragic incident occurred on June 10 when a family of Australian nationals was caught in crossfire after police mistakenly targeted their vehicle during an operation against armed robbers. Australian broadcasters reported that the Perth-based family was visiting Pakistan when the incident took place.

According to Dawn, Adil Ahmad had arrived in Pakistan from Makkah along with his wife, Sidra Khan, their 10-year-old son Aqan Ahmad, and their daughter, Hania. On the night of June 10, the family was reportedly travelling to attend a function at a relative's residence in Chakwal when they were intercepted near the CCD office.

According to the report, Ahmad told investigators that two armed men stopped the family's vehicle at gunpoint and robbed them of valuables. Moments later, heavy gunfire erupted as police confronted the suspects. The robbers reportedly used the family's vehicle as cover and exchanged fire with responding officers. In an attempt to escape the dangerous situation, Ahmad drove away from the scene. However, multiple bullets struck the vehicle, injuring him as well as his two children. While his wife escaped unharmed, young Hania sustained critical injuries and later died. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)