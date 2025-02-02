Balochistan [Pakistan], February 2 (ANI): Paank, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement has strongly condemned the recent attack on the residence of Principal Sharif Zakir Baloch in Turbat, Balochistan, describing it as a troubling example of the growing violence in the region.

In a post X, Paank stated that the assault, which involved indiscriminate gunfire and a grenade attack, highlights the precarious situation faced by civilians in Balochistan, who regularly endure acts of violence and intimidation.

Paank stated, "Principal Sharif Zakir, a respected educator affiliated with Sachan Grammar School and Model High School Turbat, has been targeted in a grievous act that appears to be part of a broader pattern of repression against educated and progressive voices in the region. Such acts are not isolated incidents but are indicative of systemic human rights violations in Balochistan, where state-affiliated armed personnel have been repeatedly accused of employing intimidation tactics to silence dissent."

It further pointed that the timing of the attack is "particularly alarming," as it follows the tragic October 2020 enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killing of Principal Zakir's brother, Hanif.

These events paint a "chilling picture of the climate of impunity in Balochistan", where security forces operate with "little fear of accountability for their actions," Paank highlighted.

Paank emphasized that targeting civilians, particularly educators, is a "severe violation" of international human rights law, which protects the rights to life, freedom of expression, and personal security. The "deliberate targeting" of educators undermines the right to education and threatens the cultural and intellectual growth of society.

The organization has called for immediate action to hold perpetrators accountable and ensure the protection of fundamental rights in Balochistan.

The rights body urged the Pakistan government to conduct a "thorough and unbiased investigation" into the attack on Principal Sharif Zakir's residence, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

"The organization calls for an end to the harassment and intimidation of human rights defenders, educators, and civilians in Balochistan, emphasizing the need for their protection and freedom to express dissent," the body said.

Paank also demanded Pakistan to uphold its international commitments by ensuring the safety and rights of all its citizens, "regardless of their background".

"The organization stands in solidarity with the people of Balochistan and urges the international community to act against ongoing human rights violations," it added. (ANI)

