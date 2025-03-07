Balochistan [Pakistan], March 7 (ANI): Leading Baloch human rights organisation, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) shared on Friday the details of two Baloch youth forcibly abducted and gave a call to stop the 'Baloch genocide'.

In a post on X, BYC said that Qurash Ahmed, who worked as a labourer, was forcibly disappeared from Kech in Balochistan and another youth, Sajjad, who is a law student, was abducted from Islamabad. The two youths were 22 years old.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 7: Viv Richards, Rachel Weisz, Anupam Kher and Ghulam Nabi Azad - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 7.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1897724669299769563

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan remain a critical human rights issue, with numerous individuals, particularly activists, journalists, and political leaders, being abducted by state forces or unidentified groups.

Also Read | UK Payments Regulator Accuses Visa, Mastercard of Excessive Fees, Restricting Competition.

These disappearances are often linked to the Baloch nationalist movement, as people demand greater autonomy and rights.

Earlier on Thursday, a Baloch youth working as a security guard at a law college in Balochistan's Turbat, was reportedly detained and disappeared by Pakistani forces, Balochistan Post reported.

The missing individual, identified as Saeed Baloch, a resident of Sangabad, worked at the college for several years.

According to the Balochistan Post, eyewitnesses claim that Saeed Baloch was detained by Pakistani forces in the western part of Turbat before his disappearance. His current whereabouts remain unknown, causing distress among his family and the local community.

This incident is part of a worrying trend of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, where activists and human rights organisations have raised concerns about state-led abductions.

Families of the disappeared face immense struggles for justice, while the government often denies involvement, exacerbating fears of further repression and violence. The situation has sparked widespread domestic and international condemnation.

Enforced disappearances of Baloch people in Pakistan have been a longstanding and alarming issue, particularly in Balochistan. The Baloch population, seeking greater autonomy and rights, has been targeted by state security forces, including the military and intelligence agencies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)