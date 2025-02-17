Balochistan [Pakistan], February 17 (ANI): Leading Baloch human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee shared on Monday that Balochistan continues to reel under rising cases of forcible abductions, detentions and disappearances under the pretext of security.

In a post on X, BYC said that Gwadar saw sixteen cases of disappearances in the last few day at the hands of Frontier Corps.

"In Balochistan, forcible abductions, detentions and disappearances under the pretext of security has become a daily practice for Law Enforced Agencies (LEAs) of the State. The recent cases of abductions in Tehsil Pasni, district Gwadar are prominent examples of paramilitary violence and aggression against ordinary Baloch. In last few days, total sixteen people were disappeared by Frontier Crops (FC) raids in Tehsil Pasni only."

BYC also shared the details of the abducted individuals on X.

BYC also brought to attention that when victims families of the enforcedly disappeared staged protests and blocked the Highway demanding answers, the police and administration used their "utmost force" against them including, force upon women and children who were "tragically harmed and abused".

"However, the victims' families were able to uphold their protest peacefully and maintained the blockade at Pasni, Zero-Point. BYC demands that the Paramilitary and Police refrain from using excessive force against already suffering families sitting on the road in such cold", the post noted.

BYC gave a call to the Baloch locals and the nation at large to support the victims' families, demand answers and strengthen their voices.

Balochistan faces numerous issues, including state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region suffers from economic neglect, with insufficient development, lack of basic infrastructure, and limited political autonomy.

Earlier, highlighting the abduction of Baloch woman Asma Baloch, BYC organizer Mahrang Baloch said that Balochistan remains one of the most dangerous regions in terms of human rights. (ANI)

