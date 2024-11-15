Karachi [Pakistan], November 15 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for failing to uphold political agreements and showing a lack of respect for the PPP's role in the federal government, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to the media at Bilawal House in Karachi on Thursday, Bilawal expressed concerns about the PML-N's approach to constitutional reforms, governance decisions, and other key issues.

Highlighting discrepancies in policy implementation, Bilawal accused the government of treating Sindh unfairly during constitutional reforms. "During the constitutional reform process, the government made promises but then backtracked, adopting different approaches for Sindh compared to the rest of the country," he stated.

Bilawal further criticised the absence of consultation in significant governance decisions, particularly in projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). "We had agreed on consultation, but instead, decisions were made without proper dialogue," he remarked, expressing his disappointment.

Addressing broader political concerns, Bilawal emphasised the importance of integrity and respect in politics. "Politics is about respect, not resentment. If the judiciary had representation from rural Sindh, we would have demanded equality," he noted, referring to the lack of diversity in Pakistan's Supreme Court.

On the recent killing of Chinese nationals, Bilawal aligned himself with the Chinese ambassador's condemnation of the act, terming the murders "unacceptable." He stated, "A murder is a crime against humanity," and stressed the need to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens contributing to Pakistan's economy, reported The Express Tribune.

Regarding Pakistan's security challenges, Bilawal called for stronger government action to address terrorism and extremism. "We need less talk and more action to combat terrorism effectively," he said, urging the implementation of a national action plan to address rising threats, particularly in Balochistan and former tribal areas.

Bilawal also commented on Pakistan's deteriorating relations with the United States, adding that the recent US presidential elections may not significantly affect Pakistan's politics. "The ties have deteriorated further, and there's a need to improve them," he noted.

Criticising the government's internet restrictions, Bilawal pointed out the negative impact on technology access, The Express Tribune reported.

"The internet has become so slow, it feels like the 1990s again," he said, describing the outdated state of connectivity.

In a separate update, Bilawal shared news about his father, President Asif Ali Zardari, who is recovering after sustaining four fractures in his leg. Bilawal revealed that his father would require several weeks of rest for full recovery. (ANI)

