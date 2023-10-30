Sindh [Pakistan], October 30 (ANI): A boat carrying 11 people from a wedding party capsized in Nara Canal in Pakistan's Khairpur, ARY News reported on Monday, citing the police.

Police sources said: "Local people saved five people while a search is underway for others."

The boat was carrying villagers of Chamar Shar from Udoi Pattan for a wedding. "All 11 people were members of the same family," the police added.

The Sindh Governor took notice of the boat capsize incident in Nara Canal and directed local authorities to use all available sources to search for the missing people.

In August last year, strong winds upturned a fishing boat in the Arabian Sea, leaving at least one fisherman dead and scores of others injured.

A spokesman for the Coastal Media Centre had said: "There were 16 fishermen in the boat. All fishermen on the boat were natives of the coastal settlement of Ibrahim Haideri in Karachi."

"A rescue operation has been underway to get the fishermen stranded in the sea to safety," he had said.

"The fisherman who died in the mishap has been identified as Muhammad," the spokesman added. (ANI)

