World News | Pakistan Budget Faces Citizen Backlash over Lack of Meaningful Financial Relief

Karachi [Pakistan] June 18 (ANI): Pakistan's federal budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 has drawn criticism from citizens who say it fails to provide meaningful relief at a time when the country continues to battle soaring inflation, rising utility costs, and economic uncertainty.

The government recently unveiled a budget worth approximately USD 67.5 billion, highlighting efforts to stabilise the economy and maintain fiscal discipline.

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Presenting the budget in the National Assembly, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said Pakistan has achieved significant economic milestones despite regional and global challenges.

The budget includes higher allocations for defence while reducing development spending.

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However, many residents in Karachi expressed disappointment, arguing that the measures announced do little to ease the financial burden faced by ordinary households.

While the government has offered some tax relief to salaried individuals, citizens point to increased taxes on several everyday consumer goods as evidence that the budget is not truly people-friendly and suitable.

Residents said rising prices of essential commodities, including food products, dairy items, and household necessities, continue to strain family budgets.

Many argued that the government has failed to address the needs of low- and middle-income groups already struggling to cope with inflation across the country.

One resident criticised the budget, saying that while authorities claim to have provided relief, taxes on commonly used items such as milk, shampoo, and other daily necessities have increased.

According to him, people require affordable access to essentials, including flour, lentils, cooking oil, and dairy products, but the budget offers little support in that regard.

Healthcare costs have emerged as another major concern.

A resident from Karachi suffering from heart disease and diabetes said the price of his medication has more than tripled in recent years, making treatment increasingly difficult to afford.

He described the budget as placing additional pressure on ordinary citizens while offering little assistance to vulnerable groups. (ANI)

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