Balochistan [Pakistan], February 14 (ANI): The leading Baloch human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), condemned the firing by 'state-sponsored militias,' which resulted in the injury of an individual who later succumbed to his wounds.

BYC also highlighted the suffering of villagers at the hands of these 'state-sponsored death squads,' who are involved in cases of robbery, kidnapping, and the killing of Baloch people.

In a post on X, BYC said, "A tragic incident occurred last night in the Abbduhi border area, where state-sponsored militias opened fire, resulting in the injury of Hathiam Ali s/o Raheem Bakhsh, a resident of Bhuag Meeri. Despite being referred to the District Health Headquarters (DHQ) in Kech, Ali succumbed to his injuries due to excessive bleeding and the unavailability of proper medical treatment and doctors."

The post further noted, "His father Raheem Bakhsh is a retired officer of Levies force, however, the Police and Administration refused to lodge an FIR against the killers."

BYC stated that in protest, Raheem Bakhsh, along with his family members, brought the lifeless body of Hathiam Ali to stage a protest at Shaheed Fida Chowk in Turbat.

BYC also shared how the villagers have been testifying that the "state sponsored death squads" are involved in crimes such as robbery, kidnapping and killing of ordinary citizens as they work under the patronage of FC (Frontier Crop) throughout Buleda and surrounding areas, thereby continuing to perpetuate the genocide of the Baloch people.

Balochistan faces numerous issues, including state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region suffers from economic neglect, with insufficient development, lack of basic infrastructure, and limited political autonomy.

Earlier, while speaking about the abduction of Baloch woman Asma Baloch, BYC organizer Mahrang Baloch wrote on X, "Balochistan remains one of the most dangerous regions in terms of human rights, where enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are rampant. Pakistan's security forces and their allied militias operate with impunity, while the international community largely remains silent in the face of this ongoing brutality," Mahrang Baloch said on X. (ANI)

