Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 16 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday criticised the federal government for dismissing his earlier proposal for direct talks with the Afghan interim government, only to now pursue the same strategy, Dawn reported.

Speaking at the Chief Minister's House, Gandapur expressed his frustration, stating that his call for negotiations had been rejected and his statements taken out of context.

The Chief Minister pointed out that KP, as a province directly affected by the border situation, could not resolve its law and order issues without engaging Afghanistan in dialogue. "When they disagreed earlier, I was compelled to speak out because KP is the province bearing the brunt of these issues," he said.

Gandapur further added that the federal government had now approached him, acknowledging that negotiations with Kabul were necessary to address the challenges, but he expressed skepticism about their commitment.

Gandapur emphasised that Afghanistan must be included in any discussion aimed at improving the security situation in KP. He noted the presence of significant numbers of militants both in Pakistan and across the border in Afghanistan, with an estimated 16,000 to 18,000 militants operating in Pakistan and 22,000 to 24,000 on the Afghan side.

According to Gandapur, once militants crossed into Afghanistan, they were beyond Pakistan's reach, complicating efforts to tackle the issue effectively, reported Dawn.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of avoiding a confrontation with Afghanistan, given the country's history of resistance against foreign powers such as the United States and the Soviet Union. He also criticised the Afghan interim government for failing to maintain stability within its own borders, pointing out that several international actors remained active in Afghanistan, contributing to the region's ongoing instability.

Gandapur acknowledged the sacrifices made by KP residents, particularly those in areas most affected by militant activities. "KP has been on the frontline, stopping militants from moving beyond the province," he said, referencing attacks carried out by militants in major cities like Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi in recent years. He also reiterated the province's political importance for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stressing that political campaigns would continue to be centered in KP.

On the subject of PTI's recent protests, Gandapur criticised the federal government's handling of demonstrations, particularly the use of force against unarmed protesters demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the restoration of their mandate.

In response to questions about PTI's call for civil disobedience, Gandapur confirmed that it was a directive from the party's founder, but added that "things were not clear as yet." He stated, "Once there's clarity, God willing, we will do it," with sources suggesting that overseas Pakistanis would be asked to reduce remittances as part of the first phase of the campaign, Dawn reported.

On law enforcement in KP, Gandapur noted that police forces had replaced military personnel in several districts, playing a key role in maintaining security. He acknowledged the challenges in the southern parts of the province but assured that significant progress had been made in strengthening the police force, providing better equipment, and establishing government control in previously insecure areas. (ANI)

