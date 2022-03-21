Islamabad [Pakistan], March 21 (ANI): Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said the Supreme Court has not yet been convinced about interfering in the proceedings of the National Assembly.

The CJP said this while hearing a petition moved by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) seeking the court's intervention to prevent "anarchy" in the country, The News International reported. A no-trust motion is being moved in the assembly and the ruling party and the Opposition have announced rallies in Islamabad.

After hearing the arguments by the SCBA counsel, CJP said, "these are the internal matters of the assembly," adding that it would be better to fight these battles in the National Assembly, The News International reported.

CJP Bandial also said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan wants to protect everybody's voting rights regarding the Pakistani government's decision that prevents the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers to vote in the no-confidence motion.

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman were also present during the hearing.

The opposition leader has expressed frustration over the delay in conducting voting on no-confidence against Khan and claimed that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is biased.

Earlier, on Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the right to bring about a no-confidence motion is democratic and a constitutional right, adding that the votes cannot be bought this time, reported Geo News."The speaker was biased since day one, and is still showing his bias," the senior leader claimed.

Meanwhile, Pakistani PM has to face the no-confidence motion on Friday as the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday summoned the session of the Lower House at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday.

The joint opposition made the requisition for the session along with the submission of the no-confidence motion against the prime minister on March 8. The Speaker summoned the session under Article 54 (3) and Article 254 of the Constitution, The Nation reported.The 14-day constitutional deadline to convene the NA session on the Opposition requisition will expire on March 21. (ANI)

